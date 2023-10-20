Citigroup Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $167.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.10.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $111.44 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.