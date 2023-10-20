Citigroup Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $185.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.42.

Shares of FSLR opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.60. First Solar has a 12 month low of $116.47 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

