Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOF

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.