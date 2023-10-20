Creative Planning Acquires 144 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 9,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $226.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.88 and its 200 day moving average is $213.70. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $259.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.02%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,288,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,136,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,960 shares of company stock worth $23,947,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

