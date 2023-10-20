Creative Planning Acquires 3,351 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

