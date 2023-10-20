Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

