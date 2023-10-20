Creative Planning Boosts Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in GATX were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GATX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,077,000 after acquiring an additional 151,621 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GATX by 433.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 144,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GATX by 803.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 131,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GATX by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.50 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.