Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AM. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,952.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Janine J. Mcardle bought 6,011 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AM opened at $12.51 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

