Creative Planning Boosts Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PLDT were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

