Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.02.

Get Our Latest Report on CNHI

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.