Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

