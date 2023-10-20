Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

PDP opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

