Creative Planning Buys 1,056 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MMSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

