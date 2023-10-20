Creative Planning Buys 3,716 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

