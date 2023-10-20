Creative Planning Buys Shares of 13,470 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

HALO stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $437,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,286.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,800 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.