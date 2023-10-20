Creative Planning Buys Shares of 18,015 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Prudential by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($18.83) to GBX 1,510 ($18.44) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($18.81) to GBX 1,460 ($17.83) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($19.91) to GBX 1,500 ($18.32) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

