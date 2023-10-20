Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Creative Planning reduced its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,719 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794,041 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,156,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 109,818 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

