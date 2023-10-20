Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IETC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1,544.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:IETC opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

