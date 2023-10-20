Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BC opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

