Creative Planning Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Creative Planning raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.