Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

