Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $99.46 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.