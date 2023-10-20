Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 222.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.44. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $101.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,609. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

