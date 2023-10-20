Creative Planning Has $455,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

