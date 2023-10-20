Creative Planning Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1,112.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

