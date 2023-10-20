Creative Planning Has $458,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BancFirst by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,915,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

BancFirst Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $82.44 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.