Creative Planning Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -108.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,352.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

