Creative Planning Has $480,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $173.79 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

