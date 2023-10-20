Creative Planning Has $481,000 Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Creative Planning raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in UDR were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 117.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

UDR Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

