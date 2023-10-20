Creative Planning Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

