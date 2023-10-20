Creative Planning Has $489,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

