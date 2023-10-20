Creative Planning Has $496,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.7 %

MKTX opened at $234.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average of $266.66. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Get Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.