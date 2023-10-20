Creative Planning Has $508,000 Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $42.02 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

