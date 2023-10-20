Creative Planning Has $510,000 Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $467,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 127.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,462,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $661.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

