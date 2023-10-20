Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,001,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 245,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

