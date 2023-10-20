Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.15 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

