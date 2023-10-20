Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in STAG Industrial by 5,096.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

