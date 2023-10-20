Creative Planning Invests $503,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Peakstone Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,713,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,939,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Shares of PKST stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
