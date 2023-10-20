Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

