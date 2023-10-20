Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kyndryl by 15.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

