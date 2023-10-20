Creative Planning Makes New $465,000 Investment in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Creative Planning owned 0.29% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVGE opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

