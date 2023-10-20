Creative Planning Purchases 2,074 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,642,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

