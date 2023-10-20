Creative Planning Purchases 3,534 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.