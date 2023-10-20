Creative Planning Purchases 3,961 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Creative Planning boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

