Creative Planning Purchases 423 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,673,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

XLG stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.