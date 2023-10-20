Creative Planning Purchases 453 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $158.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

