Creative Planning Purchases 576 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 962,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.66 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $2,823,314.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,308,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $336,735.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at $332,308,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.