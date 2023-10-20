Creative Planning Purchases 69 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Creative Planning increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $195.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

