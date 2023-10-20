Creative Planning Purchases 871 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Creative Planning grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $347.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.73. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.