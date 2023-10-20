Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 10,590 Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of MATW stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $471.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

